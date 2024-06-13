A Day at the Races at Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living

The recent “Derby Day” event at Cohen Florence Levine Estates (CFLE )was a huge hit among residents and staff alike. Over 50 residents attended the festivities, decked out in an assortment of hats and memorabilia to get into the swing of things. Themed refreshments included chocolate and vanilla haystack cookies, lemonade and derby punch.

Jen Fazekas, Marketing Director of CFLE, acted as emcee, while the staff portrayed the jockeys as well as the horses. And all bets were on! Armando Alarcon, Director of Maintenance at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, the nonprofit that operates the assisted living, won all three races. Residents were able to before each race on who would win each of the six races. Six winners received decorative and colorful soap bottles.

As Executive Director Kristen Donnelly explained, “Derby Day was such a fun day at the assisted living. We strive to create events that keep our residents active and engaged. There was a wonderful spirit of camaraderie between the residents and staff.” Added Donnelly, “Judging by the many smiles all around, the event was a sure bet!”

The Admiral’s Hill assisted living residences, part of the nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, include Cohen Florence Levine Estates, a traditional assisted living as well as Florence & Chafetz Specialized Care, an assisted living for those in need of memory support. Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS and MS specialized care residences, ventilator dependent homes, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, aging life care, home care and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.