Annual J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot is Nov. 18

The ninth annual J. Barry Dwyer Turkey Trot is set for Saturday, November 18, at 10 AM at Chelsea Stadium.

The trot promises to be a fun event for residents of all ages and abilities, featuring a 5K road race, a 3K walk, and a 400 meter fun run for youngsters 10 and under. The running course is a USATF-certified 5K with chip timing provided by Yankee Timing. The course is mostly flat with a mild hill on the way out and back. The start and finish is on the track at the Chelsea Memorial Stadium at Chelsea High School.

The entry fee is $25 until November 3 ($30 after Nov. 3). Entrants who register before November 3 will receive a race T-shirt. There also will be prizes, food, games, and music with a post-race party at Chelsea Station.

Proceeds will benefit the J. Barry Dwyer Scholarship Fund and the Chelsea High cross country and track teams.

J. Barry Dwyer was a hugely successful and popular cross country coach at Chelsea High, whose teams put together a string of Greater Boston League championships and compiled a winning streak of 35 meets over five seasons in the 1970s.

Among the athletes he coached at Chelsea High were the legendary Bobby Goss (who set the national freshman high school record in the one-mile with a time of 4:23), Eddie Richard and his brothers Jim, Ken and Jack, Greg Benson, Richie Bradley, Tony and Paul Roasti, and many others during that era.

For more information and to sign up on-line, go to chelseahightrack.com.