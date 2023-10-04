Chelsea Man Held Without Bail on First-Degree Murder Charges

Angel Alvarez, 65, of Chelsea was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Tuesday and ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a restraining order.

Prosecutors allege that Alvarez stabbed his estranged girlfriend to death in her home on May 8. Alvarez dated the victim, 59-year-old Margarita Morehead, for several years and lived off and on in her Chelsea apartment, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The office added that throughout their relationship, he exhibited jealousy and hostility toward Morehead and frequently accused her of infidelity.

In October 2022, Morehead obtained a G.L. c. 209A order against the defendant that prohibited him from contacting her; the order remained in effect at the time of her murder.

Alvarez is due back in court on Nov. 9.

In the wake of Morehead’s murder, several vigils were held in the city in her memory and in support of victims of domestic violence.