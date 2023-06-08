News Briefs

GreenRoots Hosts Evening on the Creek Fundraiser

The 8th Annual Evening on the Creek fundraiser for GreenRoots will be held this Friday in lieu of the member’s meeting! The Evening on the Creek event has always been our largest fundraiser of the year, providing the resources to help implement our community’s vision of environmental justice, community power and improved public health outcomes for Chelsea and East Boston residents.

Expect a joyous night of community celebration, live music by Clave & Blues, dancing, and delicious local food as we reclaim access to our waterfront! If you are a community member in need of a discounted ticket, please do not hesitate to reach out to us by emailing our Donor Relations Specialist Jordan Llanas.

The event will be held at 99 Marginal Street, Chelsea from 6 to 10 p.m.

June Events at Breakheart Reservation

Breakheart Reservation is located at 177 Forest St. in Saugus. All programs are free and open to the public. Reasonable accommodations upon request. Adults must accompany children. For outdoor events wear closed toe shoes, consider insect repellent and sunscreen. Bring water. Inclement weather cancels outdoor events. For more information call (781)233-0834, send an email to: [email protected] or visit the website. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.

Sunday June 4th

10am-12pm

Stories in Stone

Breakheart has been shaped by its stone and by the many people who have called it home. Join our park interpreter to uncover this history through the stone artifacts they left behind. This is a 2.5 mile moderate hike along rocky trails, with several stops. Best for adults and older children with a keen interest in history. Meet outside the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Sunday June 25th

10-11:30am

Easy Like a Sunday Morning

Join the Park Interpreter for this weekly guided hike! Each trip will highlight natural and historic features that make Breakheart unique. Hikes will be moderately paced and range from 2-3 miles over sometimes uneven and rocky terrain. Best for ages 8 years and up. Meet at the Visitor Center. Heavy rain cancels.

Thursday’s June 8, 12, 25

10am-11am

Breakheart Birding Club

Help our park interpreter identify and count the many different birds that visit Breakheart! Take part in this world-wide project to document the distribution, abundance, and movements of thousands of species of birds. Binoculars encouraged but not necessary. First time birders welcome! Best for adults and older children. Meet outside the Visitor center. Rain cancels.

Friday’s June 9, 23, 30

10:30am-11:30am

Hike N’ Seek

Come join our park interpreter for a story time and nature walk! Complete a small craft and explore the woods! Walks are gently paced and approximately 1 mile, though not accessible for strollers. Appropriate for families with children 3-5 years old. Meet at the Visitor Center. Rain cancels.

Saturday’s June 10 and 24th

10am-11:30am

Family Fishing

Join our park interpreter for a drop-in fishing program! Learn how to fish, what fish live in our ponds, and how to catch and release responsibly. Bait and a handful of rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own gear and fish with us and share your tips! No license required if fishing in this program. Appropriate for families with children 5 years and older. Meet at the left side of Pearce Lake Beach. Rain cancels.