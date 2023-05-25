CPS Celebrates Second Annual Youth Mental Health and Wellness Day

Special to the Record

With the sun shining above on a picturesque Thursday afternoon, the courtyard at the Williams School bustled with activity. Children were singing and dancing. Parents were smiling ear-to-ear. The second annual Youth Mental Health and Wellness Day presented by Chelsea Public Schools created an environment where kids and families could gather for two hours of fun while learning about resources available to them to help manage mental health needs.

Twenty-five community partners staged tables with information for the over 600 people in attendance on Thursday, May 18. Information available included programs for kids to participate in outside of school hours and strategies to manage stress and anxiety. Activities for kids included a petting zoo, karate demonstration, Zumba class, dancing and even the opportunity to pie school staff members in the face.

“In Chelsea, Mental Health matters and as a school district we are committed to destigmatizing mental health care, encouraging our students and families to seek out support when needed, in addition to providing continuous access to resources that best service the needs of our students and families,” commented CPS District Administrator of Social Work Brenda Pena.

Youth Mental Health and Wellness Day occurs every year in May during Mental Health Awareness Month. The event is part of CPS’ ongoing efforts to reinforce the importance of mental health in students’ education and livelihood. Over the past two years, CPS has prioritized expanding access to mental health supports. Investments in expanded telehealth services for middle and high school students and increasing its school counseling and social work departments are among the measures taken by CPS to meet the needs of students.

CPS families interested in more information about how to access these resources can call their child’s school.