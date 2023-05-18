GreenRoots Will Receive $150,000 by Partners for Places

Special to the Record

GreenRoots is pleased to announce that it will receive $150,000 as one of 10 cities recognized by Partners for Places, a project of The Funders Network to address climate impacts and achieve resilience; remediate contamination; create new green space; promote public access to our waterfront along the Mill Creek, all while centering community and ensuring Chelsea residents are at the table when it comes to decision-making opportunities.

“We are delighted to receive a grant from Partners for Places, a project of TFN,” said Roseann Bongiovanni, Executive Director of GreenRoots. “For nearly 30 years, GreenRoots has been working to transform what once was a forgotten and untouchable part of our waterfront, along the Mill Creek, into a more accessible, ecologically rich area that offers walking trails, salt marsh, passive and active recreation in Chelsea. While we have achieved much, there is still much work to do; and this funding will help to support our partnership with the City of Chelsea and the Mystic River Watershed in realizing the additional equity, environmental and recreational goals. Our goals include providing recreational spaces and access to our waterfront while ensuring community is centered in the process.”

Partners for Places is a successful matching grant program that advances equitable and sustainable communities through collaborative partnerships. The fund does this by requiring local government leaders, place-based funders, and frontline community partnerships, and by pairing national and local philanthropic funding sources. These one-to-one matching awards support equitable, sustainable climate action and green stormwater infrastructure projects. National funders invest in local projects to promote a healthy environment, a strong economy, and the well-being of all residents. Through these projects, Partners for Places fosters long term relationships that make our communities more sustainable, prosperous and just.

GreenRoots is a community-based organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the urban environment and public health in Chelsea and surrounding communities. We do so through deep community engagement and empowerment, youth leadership and implementation of innovative projects and campaigns.