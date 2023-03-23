Councilor Concerned About CPA Revocation Information Request

While there is no official effort underway to repeal the Community Preservation Act, at Monday night’s meeting, Councilor-at-Large Damali Vidot said she was concerned about a request for information about repealing the act. District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero requested the information on how to repeal the CPA from City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher. But Recupero stated that he was just looking for information and did not make any official motion for the information or to repeal the act, which was approved by Chelsea voters in 2016. The act imposes a 1.5 percent surcharge on residential and commercial properties with exemptions for low- and moderate-income homeowners as well as an exemption on the first $100,000 of property value. The city council can approve recommendations from a Community Preservation Committee on use of the money for affordable housing, open space, and historic preservation projects. “The Community Preservation Act has been key in raising money for affordable housing, for preserving historical spaces and green spaces,” said Vidot. “It’s not like we have a lot of money laying around for us to be able to invest in these very important topics or issues in the community. I’m not sure why this is coming up, but I for one would not be in favor of revoking something that has brought such a huge benefit to our community.” According to Fisher, repealing the CPA would require the same voting process as its initial approval. “Because five years have passed since the City adopted the CPA, the City Council may initiate the process to revoke the CPA but they cannot revoke it without the consent of the voters,” Fisher stated in a letter to the council. The City Council can make a motion to revoke the CPA, and if a majority votes to revoke it, the CPA would then be put back before the voters of the city. “If a majority of voters vote in the affirmative, then the CPA will begin the process of winding down,” Fisher stated. The process requires that the tax surcharge stay in place until all debts owed under the CPA are discharged. “I never put in an order for this,” said Recupero. “I requested information, which any of us can do at any time.”