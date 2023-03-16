Obituaries 03-16-2023

Calvin Brown, Jr.

He Will Be Remembered for His Good Heart, Keen Sense of Humor and Quick Wit

Funeral services were held privately for Calvin N. “Cal” Brown Jr., 58, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 6.

Cal was born in Malden on April 28, 1964, the loving son of the late Carole

A. (Leidinger) Finn and Calvin N. Brown Sr. His family moved to Chelsea, where he was raised and educated. He attended Chelsea High School.

Throughout his life, Cal had worked and mastered all different types of roofing. He was very passionate about everything he did. He was a cab driver for Royal Taxi in Revere and worked for a time at Everett Aluminum.

Cals passion was living one day at a time. He will be remembered for his good heart and keen sense of humor, along with a quick wit. Cal was a cat lover who enjoyed rock music and video games. He loved his bike and was rarely seen without it. Above all, he was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of the late Alysia (Pelletz) Brown, brother of

Christine S. Puccilli of Everett, the late Belinda D. Miscioscia, Stephen D. of Odessa, FL, the late William J. Brown, Korinna J. McGinley of Everett, Lisa-Marie Cyr of Stuart, FL and Dominic F. Brown of Revere. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Thomas M. Reppucci aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro

A Resident of Revere and a North End Legend for Over 40 Years

Thomas Michael Reppucci, aka Antonio (Tony) Navarro, entered eternal rest on March 8 at age 96 after a long and wonderful life.

He was born on August 27, 1926, the son of the late Michael and Lena (DeMarco) Reppucci of Revere; brother of Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, the late Carl Reppucci (Carol) of Peabody and he resided in his family home on South Irving Street for his entire life.

He was married to the love of his life, Virginia Reppucci, for over 30 years until her passing in 1993 and he mourned her loss every day since.

A product of the Greatest Generation, Tommy enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 and served his country during the Asia-Pacific War/ World War II from 1943 intervention for sparing his life when kamikaze pilots attacked their ship in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, one of many attacks that killed over 100,000 American soldiers. Tommy recounted that the plane was so close to him he could see the pilot

He was employed by the city of Revere DPW, retiring in 1991 after 24 years, but the arts were his passion. Tommy was musically inclined, having learned to play the piano and the accordion at a young age. His love of the arts began a legacy of music and happiness for everyone around him. A professional dancer, musician, and screen actor, Tommy acquired his Screen Actors Guild card and took the stage name of ANTONIO (TONY) NAVARRO. A star was born. His most memorable role was the grandfather and narrator in the 2002 comedy film Ciao America, where he was cast alongside Paul Sorvino and Giancarlo Giannini.

Forever proud of his Italian heritage, Tommy, Caroline welcomed Antonio into their establishment and family, and he would entertain patrons with his accordion and songs there for decades. Franco and Antonio were an iconic singing duo, and the two tenors together hit the high notes, bringing Francodinner guests to their feet with applause. Franco and his restaurant family were the highlights of Antonio “was regularly shouted by first responders, street workers, servers, and passersby of all ages as Tommy strolled down the street. He had a beat on the neighborhood and was a friend to everyone.

Before his evening gigs at Dolce Vita, Tony made his rounds to Modern Pastry. He ended the nights at Caffe Vittoria, where servers, kitchen staff, and visitors spent time hearing his stories and songs or watching out for him on his bus rides home. They were his very special extended family.

Antonio was an icon whose passing marks an end of an era where tradition, loyalty, friendship, and kindness were paramount in society. A kind and gentle soul, his legacy lives on in the streets of the North End, and his music will play in our hearts forever.

Besides his beloved North End community, Tommy leaves his dear sister, Barbara Houghton of Chelsea, his nieces and nephews, and their families, with whom he was extremely close: Carl Reppucci of Andover, Diane Argentieri of Needham, Stephen Fiore of Revere, Laurie Pelosi, Keith Houghton and Lisa Houghton of Chelsea, Robert Houghton and Karen Lodeon of Peabody, Susan Houghton of Melrose, and Karl Houghton of Littleton, NH.

Graveside services with Military Honors were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett on Tuesday, March 14.

The family of Tommy Reppucci would like to thank the healthcare workers at The Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea for their kindness and care toward their dear uncle in his final months.

Donations in Tommy

91 Crest Ave. Chelsea MA 02150

Karen Molina

June 14, 1970 – March 9, 2023

Karen E. Molina, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away on Thursday, March 9.

Born in Revere, she was raised in Chelsea and was a beloved daughter of Carole (Grant) Cross and the late Raymond J. Cross, Sr.

Karen attended local schools and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1990. She was married to Santos Molina for 34 years and raised her family of two sons.

Karen worked for the Social Security Administration Office in Boston as a Hearings and Appeals Administrator for 25 years. She was a longtime member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1910 in Malden.

In her lifetime, Karen enjoyed traveling on several ocean cruises, vacationing in Puerto Rico, participating in radio contests, being

In addition to her father, four years ago, Karen was predeceased by her sister Roseanne. M. Ciaramella.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Santos Molina of Chelsea, her loving sons and their spouses, Joseph Molina and Darlene Rodriguez, Cobi Molina and Luna Gonzalez, all of Chelsea.Sr.; dear sister of Cheryl L. Zawaski and her husband, Robert of Revere and Raymond J. Cross, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Maine and the late Roseanne M. Ciaramella.. Laura Godin of Leominster and Bear Volosevich of Cape Cod.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours and a remembrance service in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Wednesday, March 15. Services concluded in the Funeral Home. Karenprivate

Willliam Valinch

A Man of His Word, His Family Will Forever Miss and Cherish His Compassion, Love and Devotion

William M. “Bill” Valinch passed away on a sunny Friday afternoon, March 10 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was surrounded by the warm love and comfort of his family. He was 75 years of age.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late Joseph M. and Margaret (Burke) Valinch, Bill attended St. Rose School in Chelsea and graduated from Don Bosco High School in Boston. He attended one year of college at Wentworth for aerospace engineering. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as Sergeant on August 21, 1968.

A Master Mason by trade, Bill dedicated his working career as a mason at the Massachusetts State House for 30 years, building and mending the infrastructure for the Commonwealth’s legislature, before retiring in 2009. He was a proud union member throughout this time.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Chelsea and had a passion for reading and learning. He wrote a handbook on masonry to teach students the trade which he loved. He loved sports, particularly football and hockey. He also loved to garden, cook, discuss politics, play pool, and spend hours at Revere Beach enjoying time with his children.

He enjoyed watching the History Channel and was proud of his lifelong membership to the National Geographic Society. Bill inspired humor, curiosity, and integrity in each of his children. He was a man of his word. His family will fondly remember him by his contagious sense of humor and his ability to assign each of them silly nicknames. His family will forever miss and cherish his compassion, love, and devotion.

The beloved husband of Maria R. (Rivera) Valinch of Chelsea with whom he shared 44 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Kathleen A. Soltish and her husband, Christopher of Boxford, Kristen E. Venezia and her husband, Jason of Charlestown, Joseph “Joe” M. Valinch and his wife, Alicia of North Andover, John P. Valinch and his partner, Aiden Nguyen of Cambridge and William M. Valinch and his fiancé, Paige Healey of North Andover; cherished Papa of seven grandchildren: Joseph and Charlotte Soltish, Lincoln and Harrison Venezia, Audrey, Eva and Olivia Valinch. Bill is also lovingly survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to The Chelsea Soldiers' Home Activity Fund, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150 and/or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on-line at www.stjude.org.

Ralph Rizzo, Sr.

Owned Habine Printing Press

Ralph M. “Tony” Rizzo, 86, passed away on March 7 after a battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He was the loving husband of the late Marie Rizzo, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Mary Louise and Anthony Rizzo. He proudly served in the United States Air Force prior to becoming a printer and later the owner of Habine Printing Press. Ralph was a sweet old soul who made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed spending time at Revere Beach, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. Revere Beach held a special place in Ralph’s heart since it was where he first met his wife, Marie, and where they spent most of their time together. It continued to be his favorite place to walk, sit, and people watch. Ralph loved being out on the ocean and catching fresh fish. He spent many years as an avid bowler at the Town Line bowling alley in Malden, where he spent countless Saturday mornings teaching his three grandchildren to bowl. Ralph loved to celebrate the holidays with his family and always enjoyed the family dinners that were filled with love and laughter. He cherished the time he spent with his six great grandchildren. Ralph is survived by his three children: Donna Diamantopoulos (Rizzo) and her husband, George and Ralph Rizzo, Jr. and his wife, Donna (Hinterleitner), all of Lynn and Eric Rizzo of Clearwater, FL. He also leaves his three grandchildren: Charlie Diamantopoulos of Las Vegas, NV, Gina Diamantopoulos and her husband, Peter Grassa and Toni Diamantopoulos Reyes and her husband, Ismael Reyes, all of Lynn, as well as his beloved great grandchildren: Emely, Sofie, Emiliano, Zoe, Niko and Georgio. There will be a small service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.