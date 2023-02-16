News

Didomenico Hosts Chelsea Youth From La Colaborativa

by  •  • 0 Comments
Sen. Sal DiDomenico hosted Chelsea youth at the State House who are working with La Colaborativa to advocate for legislation that would expand access to housing and provide a pipeline to vocational schools. Senator DiDomenico was inspired by the group’s passion and energy, “our young people are working hard to get results for families across our communities and throughout the Commonwealth.
Their families and our district should be extremely
proud, and I thank them for their passion to make lives better for everyone.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *