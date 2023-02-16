News Didomenico Hosts Chelsea Youth From La Colaborativa by Record Staff • February 16, 2023 • 0 Comments Sen. Sal DiDomenico hosted Chelsea youth at the State House who are working with La Colaborativa to advocate for legislation that would expand access to housing and provide a pipeline to vocational schools. Senator DiDomenico was inspired by the group’s passion and energy, “our young people are working hard to get results for families across our communities and throughout the Commonwealth.Their families and our district should be extremelyproud, and I thank them for their passion to make lives better for everyone.”