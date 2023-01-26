News in Brief

MVES Hosts Free Virtual Health Events

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will present two FREE virtual workshop series in January and February 2023.

“Healthy Eating for Successful Living” will be held on Tuesdays, January 31 to February 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn more about how nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle changes can promote better health. This virtual workshop series focuses on heart- and bone-healthy nutrition strategies to help maintain or improve wellness and prevent chronic disease development or progression in older adults. Healthy Eating uses the USDA’s MyPlate as a framework.

“My Life; My Health,” a FREE virtual chronic disease self-management workshop series, will be held Monday, February 6 to March 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (No class on Feb. 20.) Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want chronic disease, pain or discomfort to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

The series is for anyone living with an ongoing medical condition, such as arthritis, asthma, chronic back pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, COPD, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, high blood pressure, Parkinson’s disease, or stroke. Topics will include managing and controlling pain, beginning (or improving) an exercise program, handling stress and learning to relax, increasing energy, and eating for your health and wellbeing.

Class size is limited for both workshop series, so reserve your spot today. To register, or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.

Mystic Valley Elder Services is a non-profit agency that provides essential home- and community-based care and resources to older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers. Based in Malden, Mass., MVES serves Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. Agency services include coordination of home care, transportation, Meals on Wheels, and information and referrals. For more information, please call 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.

Nominate a Young Conservationist

Do you know an outstanding youth who is an advocate for wildlife and conservation? Nominations are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award, presented by Zoo New England.

As part of the celebration of Zootopia, Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala, zoo staff is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award. The nominated youth should be enrolled in grades 3 through 12, have demonstrated a positive commitment to conservation at large and/or Zoo New England’s mission, and have engaged in some outstanding action to support this. The award, which includes a $2,500 scholarship to further the recipient’s project and conservation work, will be presented at Zootopia on June 10 at Franklin Park Zoo. The winner and two adults will receive complimentary tickets to Zootopia to participate in the awards ceremony.

“We are honored to once again present the Young Conservationist Award to an outstanding youth who is making a difference for wildlife and the environment,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “A cornerstone of the Zoo is to protect the natural world and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards. Our past winners have been inspiring young individuals who share this mission and we can’t wait to continue this tradition.”

for the Young Conservationist Award are being accepted through Friday, April 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms are available at https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia. Please email questions to [email protected]

Zootopia is Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala. This year’s event, to be held at Franklin Park Zoo on June 10 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., promises to be an unforgettable evening. The gala begins with an auction, followed by catered tasting stations and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear animal-inspired attire.

from Zootopia will directly benefit Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo and will help to further the Zoos’ mission to inspire and educate the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders. To purchase tickets or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia or call 617-379-5190.