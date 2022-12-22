New Round of Applications for Chelsea Eats Program Open

The popular Chelsea Eats program, which was launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is returning on a smaller scale for the first three months of the new year.

City Manager Thomas Ambrosino said the program will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and was one of the recommendations of the city’s ARPA committee.

Ambrosino said the program is especially needed during the winter given the high costs of energy and utility bills.

Chelsea Eats originally launched in November of 2020 as a way to provide direct financial support to residents, many of whom did not qualify for other assistance, so they could buy their own food and essential items.

The applications for this second round of Chelsea Eats are now open, and families will receive a card based on their household size to help them buy food and pay utility bills.

Application forms are available online through the city’s website, or are available at City Hall, Office 101, during regular business hours.

The applications must be submitted by Jan. 6 at noon.

The city will hold a weighted lottery to select recipients. All

eligible applicants will be entered into the lottery. Eligibility is limited to households with incomes below 30% of the Area Median Income. Preference will be given to applicants with children under 18, disabled residents, veterans, seniors 65+, families who are ineligible for other forms of government assistance, families with a female-identifying head of household, families with a member self-identifying with a minoritized/marginalized gender-identity.

Residents who are looking for additional information about the program can call 311 or (617) 466-4209 or email [email protected]