City Council Taking Applications for New Member

The Chelsea City Council has put out the help wanted shingle. The council is now accepting letters of interest or resumes for a replacement for Councilor-At-Large Roy Avellaneda, who resigned from the council earlier this month. “Pursuant to section 2-4 of the city charter, the remaining councilors shall, not more than 30 days after the date on which that vacancy is declared to exist, act to fill the vacancy,” City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White stated in a letter to the council. “Furthermore, I reviewed the ballots cast for council-at-large for the Nov. 2, 2021 municipal election, and I have determined that the defeated candidate did not receive the 30 percent of total ballots cast for the seat being vacated.” Under the charter, if a defeated candidate reached the 30 percent threshold, that candidate would fill out the remainder of the vacated term. In the 2021 municipal election, former councilor Joseph Perlatonda got 428 of the 1,800 total votes cast in the election. The letters of interest or resumes can be filed at the City Council office by Nov. 4. Following that date, the council will hold a subcommittee on conference meeting to begin interviewing applicants for the open seat. “The only requirements are that you are a Chelsea resident, because it is an at-large councilor seat (candidates) can live anywhere in the city to fill that seat,” said Councilor-At-Large Damali Vidot. “The candidate will also have to have been a registered voter on the day of the last election we had in November of 2021.” Avellaneda, who also served as Council President, announced at the Oct. 4 meeting that he was stepping down. He said he was overwhelmed with the number of responsibilities that he had been taking on, both as a business owner and taking care of the presidency. With the responsibilities he faces, Avellaneda said he saw the council position as the only part of his life that he could cut out for now. With the resignation, District 8 Councilor and Council Vice Pr