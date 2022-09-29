News Chelsea Kiwanis Club Holds Annual Scholarship Track and Field Day by Record Staff • September 29, 2022 • 0 Comments Kiwanis Club of Chelsea President Rich Cuthie (far left) and Club members and volunteers are pictured at the Club’s Annual Scholarship Track and Field Day last Saturday at the Mary C. Burke Complex. Members of the Chelsea High School football team displayed their community service with its volunteer efforts at the Kiwanis Club of Chelsea Scholarship Track and Field Day. Chelsea School Committee membersJeanette Velez and Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo, and Veronica Dyer Medina of Chelsea Kiwanis.