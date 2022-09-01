Enjoy a Great – and Safe – Labor Day Weekend

With the weatherman predicting a superb Labor Day weekend, we hope that all of our readers will have a chance to make the most of the final weekend of the summer season. The Summer of ‘22 overall has been a great one that, we hope, has created memories that will last a lifetime for our families. The coming Labor Day weekend promises to give us one final opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in whatever way we choose. However, as always, we urge our readers to do so safely, not only for ourselves, but also for our family members, friends, and loved ones, whether we are on land or on the water. None of us wants to be a tragic statistic, and that means making sure that we ourselves and those around us do not overindulge in alcohol. Yes, accidents do happen even under the best of circumstances, but generally speaking, no one ever gets hurt by being sober. It’s when two beers become four or more that the chances for a tragedy increase exponentially. We wish all of our readers a happy — and safe — Labor Day weekend.