Chelsea Senior Center To Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Special to the Record

Families are urged to add COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to their back-to-school checklist with conveniently located vaccine clinics for all ages. The Chelsea Senior Center will host a free, family-friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 21. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will receive $100 gift card if they are getting their first dose and $25 if they are getting a second dose or booster, while supplies last.

The clinic at the Chelsea Senior Center is one of hundreds of free, family-friendly clinics that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is co-hosting with community organizations across the Commonwealth in August and September, leading into the new school year.

In addition to this back-to-school celebration clinic, the Chelsea Senior Center is hosting family-friendly clinics every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone ages 6 months and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination, and anyone ages 5 and older can get a booster. Appointments are not needed. Vaccination is free and no ID or health insurance is required. A list of these clinics can be found atwww.mass.gov/KidsClinic.

“We want to give kids the best protection as they return to school, so they are less likely to get sick and have to miss classes and activities,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “We hope these convenient, all-ages clinics make it easier for families to get their children vaccinated and keep them safe.”

The CDC recommends that children ages 6 months to 17 years old receive a COVID-19 vaccination and that everyone 5 years and older receive a booster. Two boosters are recommended for anyone who is 50 or older or immunocompromised.

The City of Chelsea is among many local partners working with the state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative to share information about the COVID-19 vaccine and increase access to vaccinations.

To date, more than 5.4 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, providing protection from the virus and preventing serious illness.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, and to find a clinic near you, visit www.mass.gov/KidsClinic. Additional options are available through VaxFinder. Anyone who is unable to attend a community clinic can request in-home vaccination.