Hayden, Arroyo Participate in Suffolk County District DA Candidates’ Forum

Special to the Times-Free Press

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo participated in a Suffolk County DA Candidates Forum July 25 at the Boston Center for Youth and Families on Paris Street, East Boston.

Hayden and Arroyo are running for the position in the Sept. 6 Democratic Primary.

Boston Globe Associate Editor and columnist Adrian Walker moderated the forum. State Sen. Lydia Edwards also assisted in the administration of the forum that consisted of questions that were submitted by residents. Attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions of the two candidates. As it was a forum and not a debate, no rebuttals of candidates’ responses were allowed during the forum.

Both candidates were effective in delivering their messages about their policies for reducing crime in neighborhoods, improving public safety, fighting the opioid epidemic, and building strong relationships with public safety departments.

Several supporters of the two candidates, along with residents of the county from Boston, Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea, attended the forum.

The debate was sponsored by the Eastie Dems Democratic Committee, and the Winthrop, Revere, and East Boston Democratic Committees.