Activist Gladys Vega Endorses Judith García in State Rep. Race

Special to the Record

Chelsea activist Gladys Vega has publicly endorsed Judith García in the race for the newly created 11th Suffolk district’s state representative seat.

Vega, a native of Puerto Rico, moved to Chelsea at nine years old. From a young age, she committed herself to empowering the community and establishing a more equitable society. She played a crucial role in securing Chelsea sanctuary city status and has repeatedly come to the community’s aid in times of crisis. Vega has been recognized for her advocacy with the 2021 Wainwright Social Justice Award, the Boston Globe’s 2020 Bostonian of the Year Award, and an honorary doctorate degree from Cambridge College.

García is a fifth-term Chelsea City Councilor. Like Vega, she has worked tirelessly to guide Chelsea through the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, and the chronic under-resourcing the city faces. Under her leadership, Chelsea became a designated “green city”, the Council passed a wage theft ordinance, and Chelsea small businesses received $1.5 million in relief funding.

“Judith is not a newcomer who just discovered Chelsea. Her mom has been here, she has been here – she even went through our school system,” Vega explained in her endorsement announcement. “What an opportunity to have a person who can be an inspiration to all of the young girls that if you set a goal, you can reach it regardless of where you come from and regardless of what obstacles you face.”

García was raised in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea Public Schools, later earning a B.A. in urban planning from Wheaton College. After university, she returned to Chelsea with the intention of advocating for her community.

“This is a seat for a female,” Vega continued. “A female with values. A female with integrity. A female who gets the work done. I am extremely proud to endorse Judith García.”

García is the only Latina and the only woman running for state representative in 11th Suffolk. She faces two opponents in the Democratic Primary, which will be on September 6, 2022.

Learn more at electjudithgarcia.com.