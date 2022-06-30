Mammolette appointed permanent DPW Commissioner

Acting Department of Public Works Commissioner Lou Mammolette will be the permanent commissioner as of July 1. City Manager Thomas Ambrosino announced the appointment to the City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

“I have been quite satisfied with Mr. Mammolette’s performance both during his time as deputy commissioner and in his few months as Acting Commissioner,” said Ambrosino. “I feel confident he will assist me effectively during my remaining tenure with the city.”

Mammolette was appointed acting commissioner after former public works commissioner Fidel Maltez left Chelsea to become Reading’s Town Manager.

Mammolette has worked in Chelsea since 2017. Previous to that he was the general manager of the Georgetown water department and a project manager for GTA CO., Inc. in Everett. He is a registered civil/environmental engineer with over 33 years of experience in municipal public works.

In other personnel news, Fatima Melara is leaving her position as administrative assistant to the City Council. The council is also in the midst of finding a replacement for Paul Casino, the long-time clerk to the council who is leaving at the end of the calendar year.

“Please join me in thanking (Melara) for her dedicated service and wishing her our best on her future endeavors,” said City Council President Roy Avellaneda.

Avellaneda announced that there will be a subcommittee composed of councilors Calvin Brown, Damali Vidot, and Norieliz De Jesus to help select a new administrative assistant.

Avellaneda said the job description for the position was revised three years ago and he said he believed it to be a fair and accurate description.

The salary range for the position is $47,899 to $59,820 per year and calls for a minimum of a high school degree or GED with five years of increasingly responsible secretarial, clerical, or administrative support work. While proficiency in Spanish is not required, it is listed as helpful.