CBC Juneteenth Celebration Held at Washington Park

Special to the Record

You know you’ve held an excellent community event when people are still talking about two days later.

At the Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Wednesday, President Paul Nowicki and Executive Director Jennifer Hassell both recognized Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell and her organization for the Juneteenth Celebration that was held June 20 at Washington Park.

Front row, David Mindlin, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Maria Adam. Back row, Richelle Cromwell, John Martin, Darren Cromwell, and Juan Gallego.

Hassell told the gathering at the breakfast, “I would like to take a moment in honor of the inclusivity and what Chelsea means to me. I had the privilege of joining the CBC with their Juneteenth Celebration at Washington Park, and I just want to say, what a fabulous job Joan Cromwell did!”

Cromwell and the CBC organized the community event that honored and celebrated the freedom of African-Americans.

There was live entertainment, free food, games, and community-building activities.

City Manager Tom Ambrosino, Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta, and Councillors Leo Robinson and Calvin Brown led a large delegation of city leaders that attended the event.

Congresswoman Ayana Pressley and State Sen Sonia Chang Diaz also attended the celebration.