Northeast Metro Tech Mourns the Passing of Beloved Teacher Raymond Nicolosi

Superintendent David DiBarri is deeply saddened to report that one of Northeast Metro Tech’s most beloved teachers, Raymond S. Nicolosi Jr., died on Friday at age 46 after a long battle with cancer.

“It fills me with a deep sense of sorrow to report to the community that Ray Nicolosi passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer,” DiBarri said. “Ray was a beautiful soul and gracious individual who always had a smile on his face and words of kindness for everyone he encountered.”

Mr. Nicolosi began working at Northeast Metro Tech in November 2015 in the auto tech program and was a source of positive energy every day that he came to work.

“Ray made a positive impact on every student he taught and coached. He gave his students so many valuable lessons in Auto Technology, athletics, and in life,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “Ray will be so dearly missed by all of his family, colleagues, friends, and students.”

Mr. Nicolosi was born in Salem, N.H. and was a graduate of TAD Technical Institute for automotive repair. He leaves his wife, Heather, and three teenage children.

His family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Metro Tech Automotive Repair Department.

In honor of Mr. Ray Nicolosi, Northeast Metro Tech will cancel classes and programs on Tuesday, May 17 so that students, faculty and staff can attend visiting hours starting at 11 a.m. and funeral services starting at 1 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home (126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen).