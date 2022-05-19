News Local Legislators Attend Legislative Breakfast by Record Staff • May 19, 2022 • 0 Comments On Thursday, May 12, the Greater Boston Labor Council hosted a legislative breakfast with state and city officials from Revere and Chelsea at Suffolk Downs. Topics discussed during the breakfast included collaboration on addressing wage theft protection on state and local levels and increasing job training and employment opportunities for local residents. Pictured are: Seated – Chelsea City Councilors Judith García, Norieliz DeJesus, Melinda Vega-Maldonado, Tanairi García and City Council President Roy Avellaneda. Standing are Chelsea resident and Painters Union Local 35 Business Representative Antonio Hernandez, Chelsea Councilor Leo Robinson, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Councilor Todd Taylor,Exec Secretary Greater Boston Labor Council Darlene Lombos, State Rep. Dan Ryan, Carpenters Local 328 Business Agent Rich Pedi, and State Rep Jessica Gianinno.