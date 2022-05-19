Fiesta Shows Seeks Return to Eastern Avenue

Despite some concerns about the site, last week the Licensing Commission approved an amusement license for the long-running Fiesta Shows Carnival to return to 295 Eastern Ave. from June 9 through June 19.

“Fiesta shows has been coming to Chelsea for over 20 years now, basically every year at some location or another, and a large part of this is that it’s a fundraiser mechanism for our Summer Jobs Youth Program, and it’s been a great event for families,” said City Council President Roy Avellaneda. “Over the years, the location has changed, more than anything because of development.”

The 295 Eastern Ave. location was found as a temporary location last year, and Avellaneda said he and Fiesta Shows president John Flynn worked with public safety to address concerns about the location.

Avellaneda said Flynn will also work with conservation agent John DePriest to address any issues related to the site being near a coastal bank.

“(Flynn) is very professional and there have been no incidents at all in 20 years that Fiesta Shows have been in the city,” said Avellaneda. “All the bills have been paid. The paramount thing about this is that it is the sole fundraiser that is done for the Summer Jobs Youth Program, which is why I am very adamant, which is why I am very adamant about having it and hope to continue to have it.”

Police Captain Keith Houghton said he agreed that Fiesta Shows have always been a good partner with the city, and that there were no incidents last year. But, he said there are safety concerns with the Eastern Avenue location.

“It’s not the optimal location,” Houghton said. “There’s a 100-yard entrance and there’s no second egress. We’re worried that if there was a medical emergency or anything with the crowds leaving, we would not be able to get apparatus, EMS, or police in.”

Houghton did state that moveable barriers would be needed to establish a second lane for emergency vehicles. He also said there would need to be improved lighting along Eastern Avenue.

Flynn also said there was a gate on the property that could be cleared and used for a second egress if there were no issues with conservation land.

The original application requested an 11 p.m. closing for the carnival, but Flynn agreed to Houghton’s request to close the carnival at 10 p.m.

The Licensing Commission approved the application, pending approval of fire and police emergency plans.