International Workers’ Day Is Celebrated in Chelsea

By Roberto Jimenez Rivera Candidate for State Representative
Workers are the backbone of our community. During my time on the School Committee and working as a community organizer, I have been advocating for stronger worker protections and more opportunities for all. On Sunday, we celebrated International Workers’ Day with the May 1st Coalition of Chelsea, Everett, and East Boston by marching from Chelsea City Hall to Central Square Park in East Boston. We chanted
for housing justice, immigrant justice, and worker empowerment, and met up with many friends along
the way. Thank you to everyone who attended and all those who helped plan this great event!