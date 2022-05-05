International Workers’ Day Is Celebrated in Chelsea

By Roberto Jimenez Rivera Candidate for State Representative

Workers are the backbone of our community. During my time on the School Committee and working as a community organizer, I have been advocating for stronger worker protections and more opportunities for all. On Sunday, we celebrated International Workers’ Day with the May 1st Coalition of Chelsea, Everett, and East Boston by marching from Chelsea City Hall to Central Square Park in East Boston. We chanted

for housing justice, immigrant justice, and worker empowerment, and met up with many friends along

the way. Thank you to everyone who attended and all those who helped plan this great event!

Participants in the International Workers’ Day celebration marched from Chelsea City Hall to Central Square Park in East Boston.

Roberto Jimenez Rivera, with State Sen. Lydia Edwards.