News Briefs

Chelsea Rotary Telethon Goes Live Today at 4

The Chelsea Rotary Club is live streaming a telethon to aid Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts today (Thursday) from 4-6:30p on its Facebook page. The telethon will also air on Chelsea Community Cable TV over the weekend, with tax deductible donations still being accepted at that time.

“We cannot sit idly by without a response to the human suffering that is occurring as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Posting a ‘Stand with Ukraine’ message is nice, but our Rotarians wanted to actually do more – more to help fund organizations that are working on addressing the humanitarian crisis that has befallen millions of innocent Ukrainian people,” said Todd Taylor, the president of Chelsea Rotary.

The telethon is a “full club community service project” according to Taylor, with more than two dozen volunteers working on the broadcast. It will feature live and pre-recorded guest appearances from political leaders, a game show, entertainment, and a special competition among the elementary school mascots of the Chelsea Public Schools. And, of course, attention will be turned frequently to a tote board that is reporting on contributions being made locally and from around the world.

“The cause is important, but it will also be nice to show the world what we’re about here in Chelsea,” stressed Taylor.

All of the funds will be directed through Rotary International to accredited relief agencies; a process that has already resulted in more than $7 million being directed to the humanitarian efforts in and around the Ukraine. Rotary has been a top-rated charity for more than a decade by a top independent charity reviewer in the United States.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right place to donate, our telethon is just that,” added Taylor, who said that donations can be made via Venmo by clicking on the QR app on the Chelsea Rotary Facebook page or website. Others can also call or text the telethon donation line at 978-560-3090 or email [email protected] to make a donation or get more information.

Taylor promises a big donation announcement right at 4p, and more throughout the show, including by sponsors which include Metro Credit Union, Today’s Auto Body, Madelyn Garcia Real Estate, East Cambridge Savings Bank, Krazy Kats Embroidery, and Kayem Foods.