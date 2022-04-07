News in Brief

MVES Offers Cultural Specific Meals as Part of Meals on Wheels Program

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people over 60 who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals. MVES offers authentically prepared cultural specific meals including Chinese, Caribbean, Asian/Vietnamese as well as Vegetarian and Kosher meals. “As our communities continue to grow and diversify, we know we need to follow suit to ensure that every culture has a seat at the table,” says Carla Castillo, Nutrition Program Manager. Two new cultural meal types–Russian and Haitian–have recently been added as part of the Meals on Wheels Program. Russian meals include signature dishes such as Beef pelmeni with caramelized onions and butter sauce, Kurnik (Chicken pie), Chicken Shashlik, Lamb Pilaf, and Beef Stroganoff. Haitian meals favorites include Eggplant Stew with yucca and Curried Chicken, Chicken Jambalaya, and Caribbean Roast Lamb.

Other various types of different meals include breakfast, lunch, supper and weekend meals. MVES’ hot and cold menu is varied and the meals are nutritionally balanced, cooked without added salt, and consists of an entrée, two sides, dessert, milk, bread and margarine. Medically tailored meals available include soft, ground, pureed, low-lactose, renal, and cardiac menus as well as carb controlled meals for people with diabetes.

If you or someone you love wishes to learn more about the MVES Meals on Wheels Program, please contact us at 781-324-7705 or visit mves.org/nutrition. Our team can assist you in determining eligibility for Meals on Wheels and other Nutrition Program offerings.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Offers Free Transportation

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial Moderna or Pfizer booster dose at least four months ago are eligible for another shot of either vaccine.

The public health agency also said adults 50 years or older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may receive a second booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is offering free transportation services via one of MVES’ transportation providers to adults 60 years and older to local COVID-19 booster vaccine sites to residents of Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop.

To register for your rides, call MVES at (781) 324-7705 and ask to speak to an Information and Referral Representative about the COVID-19 Booster Free Transportation Program. Make sure to call us in plenty of time so you can plan the most convenient travel time for yourself.

There are many ways to make a COVID-19 booster vaccination appointment. Find out how at www.getboostedboston.org or dial 211.