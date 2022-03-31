Taylor Announces Campaign for State Representative

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Councilor Todd Taylor has announced his candidacy for newly created 11th Suffolk State Representative seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

“I have decided to enter the race for State Representative by pulling papers for the 11th Suffolk district seat in the Massachusetts legislature. I believe that the good people of Chelsea and Everett deserve competent, responsible, and balanced representation when they go to the polls this fall. Over the next several months, I look forward to speaking with voters about how I can bring something uniquely positive to the table by reimagining our leadership on Beacon Hill.”

“During my time on the Chelsea City Council, I have demonstrated my ability to lead Chelsea in an honest, competent, and non-partisan manner. Whether it has been as a member of the finance committee, the Charter Review committee, or the ARPA committee, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of my constituents in shaping the future of Chelsea. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I strongly advocated for financial assistance for our residents and our business community with Cares Act money. While my business was forced to close, like many others in Chelsea, my wife and I joined the City of Chelsea’s Pandemic Response team. We delivered food boxes to quarantined residents with Covid-19 nearly every day that the city’s food pantry was in operation. Every Wednesday before my deliveries, I joined our city workers and the National Guard to hand out food boxes in Washington Park to our residents in need. I am very proud of how Chelsea pulled together to meet our city’s need and I want to bring that type of hands-on work ethic to Beacon Hill”.

Taylor, a 22-year resident of Chelsea, served 5 years on the Chelsea Planning Board before being elected to the Chelsea City Council in 2019. He was re-elected without opposition in 2021. He is also a member of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and is the President of the Chelsea Rotary Club. Professionally, Taylor rose through the ranks from being a server/bartender to becoming the owner of KSM Staffing within three years. KSM is a hospitality staffing company that has employed thousands of Boston-area residents (including hundreds from Chelsea and Everett) over the past 20 years. Taylor lives in Prattville with his wife of 20 years, Regina, and their two school-age children, Alanna, and Finn.

“I believe that our next State Representative shouldn’t be just another cog in the machine. Instead, we need someone who will lead and can innovate the process on Beacon Hill. We need to be smarter about solving our problems through public policy. Whether those problems include the opioid crisis, the housing crunch, education, or economic and workforce development, thinking outside the box and being able to collaborate with members of the other party to solve problems is something I do every day. I promise the people of Chelsea and Everett that no one will be more available, more transparent, or work harder than I to ensure that the problems of our community will be addressed properly and that we receive the resources we need to meet the challenges before us.”