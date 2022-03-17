Obituaries 03-17-2022

Geraldine Dubie

Of Chelsea

Geraldine (Knapp) Dubie of Chelsea passed away on March 9.

The beloved wife of the late Louis “Buster” Dubie, she was the devoted mother of Linda Sawicki and her longtime companion, Rick Goudreau, Mark Hudson and his wife, Lori, and the late George Hudson; the loving daughter of the late Jennie Marshall and dear sister of the late Leona Verrengia, loving grandmother of Scott Sawicki, Alyson Young, Amanda Hudson and Kayla Hudson and three loving great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Monday, March 14 at Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett. Donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150. For online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website: www.torffuneralservice.com.

Joseph “Pete” Labbe, Jr.

Member of America’s Greatest Generation

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Thursday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Joseph H. “Pete” Labbe, Jr., 96, who died on Monday, March 14, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. “Pete” was born and raised in Chelsea, the son of the late Joseph and Marie A. (Beland) Labbe.

He was educated in Chelsea Public Schools. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1942, Pete enlisted in the United States Navy to defend his country during World War II. He served at the height of the war, and re-enlisted in the Naval Reserves for an additional five years. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1951 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, Asiatic – Pacific Theatre Medal -5 Stars and the Good Conduct Medal. Pete married his beautiful wife and the couple remained in Chelsea, where they raised their three children. He was a devoted husband and father who worked very hard to support his family. He worked various jobs and was mechanically inclined. He had a position as a laborer at American Built Rite for over 20 years. He later took a position as a laborer at Castle Metal in Boston, for 15 years, until he retired at the age of 70.

Pete only retired because the company was relocating to the South Shore. His talents and incredible work ethic allowed him to be an asset to the company. He was able to do the work of several men and no one knew their craft like Pete. During his years in retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and in later years, his great grandchildren. He was a “puzzle enthusiast,” who enjoyed assembling all types of puzzles, the most complicated puzzles were his favorite. Pete left Chelsea in 1998, five years after losing his wife, Evelyn to make his home with his son, Ken and daughter-in-law, Susan in Revere. Pete’s humble upbringing, his love for his country and his commitment to his family is an example of why he and so many others of his era were defined as America’s “Greatest Generation.” The beloved husband of 34 years to the late Evelyn (Demers) Labbe, he was the loving father of Alfred J. Labbe and his wife, Mary of Stoughton, Kenneth H. Labbe and his wife, Susan of Revere and Theresa M.

“Terri” Camley and her husband, Robert of Everett; cherished grandfather to Janeen Labbe and her husband, Matthew Enos of Stoughton, Jason K. Labbe and his wife, Rachel of Woburn, Joseph R. Camley of Everett, Janelle S. Labbe of Revere, Deanna M. Camley of Malden and Lisa Labbe of Stoughton; adored great grandfather of Camille, Flavia, Isabella, Dorian and Brandon; dear brother of the late Evelyn Longo, Alice Basile, Jeannette Richard, and Yvette DeStefano. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals is most honored to have assisted the family in completing funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.