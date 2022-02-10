East Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation Closes 2021 With Donations to 16 Local Organizations

The East Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of East Cambridge Savings Bank, recently awarded grants to 16 local nonprofits including several in Chelsea that focus on supporting low- and moderate-income individuals within the Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) communities – 15 cities and towns where the Bank has a branch or provides banking services. The Bank’s Foundation was formed in May of 1997 to support community organizations that work to address and support affordable housing, education, family and youth services and senior citizens.

East Cambridge Savings Bank president and chief executive officer Gilda Nogueira, who also serves as president of the Bank’s charitable foundation, remarked on the importance of supporting local nonprofit organizations. “Our Bank has a long standing and continuing commitment to identifying and supporting local organizations that are doing the difficult but much needed work of serving our most vulnerable neighbors,” stated Nogueira. “Each organization that received a grant at the end of 2021 works every day to expand access to affordable housing, support children and families, serve senior citizens, and expand educational opportunities. Every member of our Bank family – customers, employees, and community members – can be proud to support these worthy causes. The grants awarded went directly to helping those most in need.”

One of the organizations that received a grant was the Cambridge YMCA, a Central Square based institution founded in 1867. The Cambridge Y provides a myriad of programming to people of all ages and fosters lifelong growth and development through the promotion of physical and emotional well-being, social services, and childcare. Nancy O’Brien, the Y’s president and chief executive officer noted that the Bank’s support goes beyond a donation. “East Cambridge Savings Bank and the Cambridge Y have a true partnership. They’re a business partner, a steadfast supporter, and Gilda serves on our Board as Vice Chair. We share a common purpose of serving those in our community, and we truly appreciate the Bank’s commitment to making our city a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Organizations that received a grant in December 2021 include:

• Cambridge Community Center

• Cambridge Family and Children’s Service – The Art C. Spears Recreation Fund

• Cambridge Public Library Foundation

• Cambridge YMCA

• Chelsea Restoration Corporation

• GreenRoots, Chelsea, Mass.

• Housing Corporation of Arlington

• Jordan Boys and Girls Club, Chelsea, Mass.

• La Colabrotiva, Chelsea, Mass.

• Mystic Valley Elder Services, Malden, Mass.

• Mystic Valley YMCA, Malden, Mass.

• Somerville Community Corporation

• Somerville YMCA

• Triangle, Inc., Malden, Mass.

• Waltham YMCA

• WATCH Community Development Corporation, Waltham, Mass.

Earlier in the year, the Bank’s charitable foundation also supported the following organizations:

• Arlington EATS

• Bread of Life, Malden, Mass.

• Cambridge Neighborhood Apartment Housing Services, Inc. (CNAHS)

• Camp Rotary, Chelsea & Lynn, Mass.

• Community Cooks, Somerville, Mass.

• Lynn Boys and Girls Club

• Massachusetts Assisted Living Association, Waltham, Mass.

• Second Chances, Somerville, Mass.

• Solutions at Work, Cambridge, Mass.

• Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services

• The Children’s Room, Arlington, Mass.

• The Neighborhood Developers, Chelsea, Mass. East Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service mutually-held bank that is committed to be the preferred banking partner in the communities it serves. Established in 1854, the Bank strives to provide an exceptional customer experience and generous support for the community. Headquartered in Cambridge, the Bank has locations in Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Somerville, and Waltham, as well as an educational training facility at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. The Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF), and is an Equal Housing Lender.