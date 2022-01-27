News Sharing Experiences by Record Staff • January 27, 2022 • 0 Comments On Tuesday, Chelsea Rotary welcomed Chelsea High School (CHS) Class of 2022 Officers to share their experiences at CHS and what they are working on as a Class. They shared how they are hard at work raising money for prom and graduation. Shown from left: Mike Lovato, Assistant Superintendent on Assignment – Interim Principal, CHS, Asma Bana, CHS President Class of 2022, Todd Taylor, Rotary President and City Councilor, Dr. Almi G. Abeyta, Superintendent, Chelsea Public Schools, Dr. Aaron Jennings, Officer of Diversity, Equity and Excellence,Emmanuel Simon, CHS Treasurer Class of 2022, Amanda Alpert, Athletic Director.