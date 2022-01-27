News In Brief

Mystic Valley Elder Services Seeks Donations of New Blankets

With winter upon us and plenty of cold weather still ahead, Mystic Valley Elder Services is seeking donations of new blankets, all sizes, for its Emergency Closet. The Emergency Closet provides its care managers who work with low-income older adults and people with disabilities a place to access not only new blankets but new towels, new sheets, toiletries, and large print puzzle books for their consumers who need them. Having these items in the agency immediately available can make a huge difference in someone’s life and they depend solely on donations.

If you are interested in donating blankets to the Emergency Closet, please contact the Mystic Valley Elder Services Development office at 781-324-7705 or [email protected]

Supreme Judicial Court Further Pauses Jury Trials

The Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) issued an order extending the current pause on all jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses for an additional two weeks, until February 14, 2022. All courts otherwise remain open for in-person business, with a continued emphasis on conducting matters remotely whenever possible.

“While we are encouraged by the trend in COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, the additional two week pause on jury trials is necessary to protect the health and safety of all who enter and work in our courthouses,” said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd. “Assuming the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline as expected, we do not anticipate any further pause beyond February 14. As throughout the pandemic, however, all plans and expectations regarding the resumption of jury trials may be adjusted at any time in the ongoing effort to balance the safety of court users and personnel with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury.”

Today’s order partially amends the existing order regarding court operations during the pandemic, which was issued by the SJC on July 1, 2021, and supersedes a prior amendment issued on December 31, 2021.