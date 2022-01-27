Long-Time Chelsea City Councilor Leo Robinson Announces Candidacy for State Representative

Special to the Record

Leo Robinson, the longest serving City Councilor in Chelsea, has announced his candidacy for State Representative in the newly formed seat that has united all of Chelsea, as well as portions of Everett.

“It is with great pride and honor that I enter this race seeking to represent my life-long hometown of Chelsea,” said Robinson. “I have dedicated my entire life to service and community, and I believe that this unique opportunity will allow me to continue giving back to the place I love to call home. Our next State Representative needs to know the unique challenges facing this district and have the experience and relationships necessary to deliver the results we so desperately need.”

City Councilor Leo Robinson

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea and Everett have had to fight longer and harder to receive the resources necessary to protect our friends and neighbors. Those battles continue to this day when it comes to the availability of vaccinations and testing. As State Representative, I will be the tireless advocate we need to finally break this cycle and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”

“My priorities will also include expanding affordable and workforce housing and combating rising sea levels and climate change. Those have been my issues while serving on the Council and I look forward to taking that advocacy to the State House. One of my greatest accomplishments as a City Councilor has been the passage of the inclusionary zoning policy that is creating affordable housing in our community. We need more advocates pushing for reforms like this, and I will do just that as a State Representative. Finally, Chelsea and Everett are widely impacted by our history of industrial activities, as well as Logan Airport. This, combined with rising sea levels, puts huge swaths of Chelsea and Everett at risk. When elected, I will join my colleagues on Beacon Hill to support the investments necessary to protect our coastal communities and to fight climate change for future generations.”

Leo Robinson is a life-long Chelsea resident. After graduating Chelsea High School in 1968, he attended Burdett College. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and upon his return to the United States, launched his career as a public servant. He started coaching basketball in the Chelsea Youth League and prior to the re-organization of Chelsea city government, was elected for two terms to an Alderman At-Large. He then served on the Board of Chelsea Community Development as a commissioner for the Chelsea Housing Authority.

Currently, Leo serves as a Councilor-At-Large, and has served five terms as President of the City Council. He is also the longest serving Councilor for the City of Chelsea. He is co-founder and director, along with his brother Ronald, of the Lewis H. Latimer Society. Leo currently serves as Board of Directors Treasurer for the Chelsea Restoration Corporation and formerly as the President of the Community Action Programs Inter-City Real Estate Board.

Proudly, Leo coached the girls’ basketball team at Pope John XXXIII High School for thirteen years. He served as Assistant Athletic Director and on the Board of Trustees at Pope John. He has served on The Boston Harbor Association as a Trustee and was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Award from both the International and Chelsea Rotary Clubs. Leo has also been awarded the 2017 Chelsea Trailblazer Award, Resident of the Year, All Chelsea Awards in 2002, and the George Washington Medal of Honor by the Boy Scouts of America.

Leo is married to Linda Alioto-Robinson who has worked with Chelsea youth for over 40 years. Their daughter, Lucia Robinson Griggs, is a graduate of Bentley University, holds a Master’s in Education from Lesley University and currently serves as Head Coach for the MIT Women’s Basketball