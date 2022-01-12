Seniors and Veterans Tax Work-Off Programs

The Senior Property Tax Work-Off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-Off Program places older Chelsea residents and veterans in jobs with the City of Chelsea departments so that they may abate property taxes up to $1,500 per year for the Senior Tax work-Off Program and $1,500 for the Veterans Tax Work-Off Program. Tax Work-Off Participants work in a wide array of positions requiring a variety of skills.

The program is coordinated by Denia Romero of the Human Resources Department. You may contact Denia with questions or concerns at [email protected] or (617) 466-4172.

Who Can Participate?

According to State law, to participate in the Senior Tax Work-Off Program you must be:

· Age 60 or over

· A homeowner (must be the homeowner of record)

· A resident of Chelsea

· Own and occupy the property for which Chelsea taxes are paid and rebate requested

To participate in the Veterans Tax Work-Off Program you must be:

· A veteran as defined by Massachusetts state law or the spouse of a veteran who is deceased or who has a service-related disability

· A homeowner (must be the homeowner of record)

· A resident of Chelsea

· Own and occupy the property for which Chelsea taxes are paid and rebate requested

How Do I Apply?

Call Denia Romero at Chelsea City Hall Human Resources at 617-466-4172 for an application. You may also download an application by clicking https://www.chelseama.gov/HR.

Send your completed application to Denia Romero, 500 Broadway, Room 301, Chelsea, MA 02150 or bring in person to Room 301.

What Kind of Job Might I Get?

Tax Work-Off Program participants work in a wide variety of jobs, from being City Hall greeters to administrative assistants and other opportunities with the Department of Public Works.

How Am I Paid?

Participants have their property taxes abated up to $1,500 (Senior and Veterans) per fiscal year per household, which is reflected in your property tax bill. Your hours are reimbursed at $14.25 / hour, the minimum wage. To receive your abatement, you must submit your timesheet to your Department Supervisor and Human Resources, Denia Romero, Room 301.

Please note that hours cannot be carried over from year to year.

How Are Participants Matched with Departments?

Eligible applicants are matched with positions based on their skills and interests and the needs of the departments. We will meet with you to discuss what positions are available, which interest you. You will then meet with the department to determine if both you and the department feel the match is good.