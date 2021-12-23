City Council Honors Outgoing Members

The City Council honored its two departing members, District 3 Councillor Naomi Zabot and District 7 Councillor Yamir Rodriguez, at its last meeting of the year on Monday night.

Zabot, who did not run for reelection, will be joining the School Committee in the new year. The new District 3 Councillor will be Norieliz DeJesus. In District 7, Rodriguez lost his seat to challenger Tanairi Garcia.

District 5 Councillor Judith Garcia thanked Zabot for her one term of service to the city.

“I want to thank the councillor for her dedication and her work,” said District 8 Councillor Calvin Brown. “It’s been an honor to partner with you and do the work we have done. We butted heads on some things, but you had some great ideas for our community.”

District 1 Councillor Todd Taylor also thanked Zabot for her service.

“I know from personal experience that it isn’t always easy and sometimes people get on you,” said Taylor. “I have a lot of respect for you and I was happy and proud to serve with you.”

Council President Roy Avellaneda said Zabot was a strong voice for her constituents, and that the experience she has gained on the council can only help to make her a very effective school committee member.

Rodriguez, who served on the council for six years, was honored for his role as an advocate for the youth in Chelsea.

“He has been a great advocate for youth in our community and has been involved with a traveling team that he has taken all over Massachusetts,” said Councillor-At-Large Leo Robinson.

Avellaneda said Rodriguez is someone who not only spoke about youth advocacy, but put in the time himself.

“For people like that who are involved, we know that it is something you do out of love, it’s not something that pays you well, but the joys of it are the joys of helping the youth in our community,” said Avellaneda.

Taylor said there were several times Rodriguez spoke to him to help take care of people who had issues in District 1.

“I appreciate that, and it was a pleasure to get those problems solved,” said Taylor.

During the meeting, Garcia also recognized School Committee member Rosemarie Carlisle, who is the committee liaison to the City Council and is retiring after 27 years.

“She is a true example of what service is all about,” said Garcia.