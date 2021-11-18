News

‘Paw-Raid’ Walk for Dogs and Humans

by  •  • 0 Comments
On Saturday Chelsea held a “Paw-Raid” – a walk for dogs and their human friends through the downtown to the off leash area at Mystic Overlook Park. The event was also a celebration of the completion of the roadway murals on Division Street and Chelsea Square.
Since 2019, progressive efforts are transforming Division Street into a Neighborway – that is, an attractive shared street where people walking, on bikes and in vehicles can all safely pass.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *