News ‘Paw-Raid’ Walk for Dogs and Humans by Record Staff • November 18, 2021 • 0 Comments On Saturday Chelsea held a “Paw-Raid” – a walk for dogs and their human friends through the downtown to the off leash area at Mystic Overlook Park. The event was also a celebration of the completion of the roadway murals on Division Street and Chelsea Square. Since 2019, progressive efforts are transforming Division Street into a Neighborway – that is, an attractive shared street where people walking, on bikes and in vehicles can all safely pass.