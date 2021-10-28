Rockland Trust Appoints Karen Rebaza as Vice President, Residential Community Development Officer

Rockland Trust is pleased to welcome back Karen Rebaza to the Bank’s residential lending group. In her newly established role as Vice President, Residential Community Development Officer, Rebaza will be responsible for growing the Bank’s first time home buyer efforts through providing educational workshops, working with community housing organizations, and exploring opportunities for Rockland Trust to expand its residential product and program offerings in an effort to narrow Massachusetts’ home ownership gap.

“Rockland Trust is thrilled to have Karen back on our residential lending team. Her extensive knowledge of how best to serve first time home buyers is a tremendous asset to the bank,” said Joseph Lamberti, Vice President, General Sales Manager of Residential Lending at Rockland Trust. “Karen’s expertise and leadership will enable us to bring greater opportunities and resources to the individuals and families in the communities we serve.”

Rebaza rejoins Rockland Trust after spending two years serving as the Assistant Director of Homebuyer Services for Boston’s Home Center; previously she worked as a senior loan officer at Rockland Trust and Blue Hills Bank. Throughout her decade long career in the residential mortgage field, Rebaza has been deeply involved in advocating for the Boston community. She currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the East Boston YMCA board as well as the Advisory board for the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance’s STASH Program.

“I am very excited to return to Rockland Trust and contribute to the Bank’s ongoing efforts to narrow the homeownership gap in Massachusetts”, said Rebaza. “I am eager to provide our community with specialized education and resources and assist our loan officers in building strong customer relationships.”

Rebaza came to the United States from Guatemala in 1992 and is fluent in both Spanish and English. Due to her passion and dedication when it comes to community and narrowing the home ownership gap, she has received multiple awards throughout her career recognizing her work in the mortgage field as well as her dedication to the community. Rebaza has received the Outstanding Professional Award, Mayor’s Office City of Lynn- Presenter Centro de Mujeres Latina: MARIA in both 2018 and 2019. In 2017, Rebaza also received the Inspiration and Dedication to the Latino Community in Boston from the City of Boston. She currently resides in East Boston with her husband Marco and her four children.

