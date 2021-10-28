Chelsea Voters Head to the Polls on Tuesday

Early voting began this week for the Chelsea municipal election, with traditional voting taking place Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A number of contested City Council and School Committee are on the ballot, including a four-way race for three at-large seats featuring the three incumbents and a former ward councillor.

The incumbents include current Council President Roy Avellaneda, Damali Vidot, and Leo Robinson. They are joined on the ballot by former district Councillor Perlatonda.

On the district side, In District 8, Councilor Calvin Brown will face off against Challenger Maria Belen Power, a long-time activist with GreenRoots. In District 7, incumbent Yamir Rodriguez is facing a challenger in Tanairi Garcia, who has been the director of the food pantry operations at La Colaborativa since the pandemic began. In District 3, the ballot has current School Committee member Marisol Santiago facing Norieliz DeJesus. In District 2, Councilor Melinda Vega Maldonado will face Democratic Committee Chair, and attorney, Olivia Anne Walsh – a veteran and resident of the Soldiers’ Home.

Garcia, DeJesus, and Vega-Maldonado are hoping to bring in voters by running as a united slate of candidates in the district.

Running unopposed are current District 1 Councillor Todd Taylor, District 4 Councillor Enio Lopez, District 5 Councillor Judith Garcia, and District 6 Councillor Giovanni Recupero.

The only contested School Committee race on the ballot is the at-large race, where incumbent Roberto Jimenez-Rivera is facing a challenge from Alexis Balcarcel.

However, in District 5, Lucia Henriquez is mounting a write-in campaign. The incumbent, Henry Wilson, is listed on the ballot, but was arraigned on charge of child rape by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office over the summer.

In District 1, longtime School Committee member Rosemarie Carlisle is not seeking reelection. On the ballot is former committee member Shawn O’Regan.

Running unopposed for School Committee are incumbents Jeannette Velez in District 2, Ana Hernandez in District 6, current Chair Kelly Garcia in District 7, and Yessenia Alfaro in District 8.

There could still be some maneuvering outside of the election on the School Committee, as there are no candidates listed on the ballot in districts 3 and 4.

The voting locations for Tuesday’s municipal election are:

District 1

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 3

Public Safety Building

Sagamore Avenue & Cheever Street

District 2

Ward 3 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 4 Precinct 4

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 3

Ward 3 Precinct 2

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 4 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

District 4

Ward 1 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 1 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 5

Ward 1 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 4

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 6

Ward 1 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 7

Ward 3 Precinct 1

St. Rose School

580 Broadway

Ward 3 Precinct 3

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

District 8

Ward 2 Precinct 1

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance

Ward 2 Precinct 2

Williams School Auditorium

Arlington Street Entrance