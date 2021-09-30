Chelsea, Everett Officials Seek Flood Prevention Grant

Special to the Independent

Chelsea and Everett officials are in the process of filing a federal grant to fund projects that would mitigate flooding in the area around the Island End River.

The officials are seeking the maximum grant of $50 million that will be awarded under the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC). Included in the proposed project would be construction of a seawall along Admiral’s Hill Marina and the adjacent shorelines, flood gates similar to those used in Revere at several sites, restoration of wetlands, and a walkover for area residents to use.

“We decided to go for the maximum amount,” said Tom Philbin of the Everett Conservation Commission. More than 60% of Everett’s water overflows from storms empty into this area by the way of the North and South Creeks.

The local project has recently received more than $700,000 in a state grant for additional flooding mitigation in the area.

A number of businesses, including the New England Produce Center, that are located in this area are continually impacted by heavy rains because of the poor drainage. Projects have been undertaken recently to alleviate some flooding issues, but with King Moon Tides, heavy-rain downpours over the space of a few hours, rising sea levels, and typical New England weather, the area remains at a high risk for flooding.

The area was originally a marshland and was reclaimed at the beginning of the 20th century.