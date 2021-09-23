News Patriots, Gulf Oil Donate to Boys and Girls Club by Record Staff • September 23, 2021 • 0 Comments The New England Patriots and Gulf Oil partnered to present the Jordan Boys and Girls club a $25,000 donation to support the technology program at the clubhouse of Willow Street. Devin McCourty, the Patriots’ and Rutgers University stardefensive back who has played on three Super Bowl championship teams (including one with his twin brother, Jason, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins), delighted the JBGC members with his remarks and by so graciously all gracious from the boys and girls in the audience who were enthralled by his warmth and the friendly way he connected with the audience. Gulf Chief Marketing Officer Sue Hayden, Patriots star Devin MCourty, Gulf CEO Eric Johnson, Technical Director, Jordan Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Gina Centrella, Patriots cheerleaders Sarah Barrett and Eliza Kanner, and Pat the Patriot mascot participate in the $25,000 check presentation ceremony. The Patriots and Gulf Oil partnered on the generous donation to the club.