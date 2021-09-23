Appreciation: Friends Pay Tribute to Marcy Rosenberg Cochran

Friends and family came to the Chelsea Yacht Club Sept. 11 for a Celebration of Life event for Marcy Rosenberg Cochran.

Marcy grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Chelsea High School in 1977, and lived on Admiral’s Hill with her husband, Joe Cochran. She was welcomed warmly by all communities, including Temple Emmanuel, where she was a beloved member of the congregation.

Friends said she was a warm, fun-loving person, and that her zest for life and appreciation of sports grew exponentially upon her marriage to Joe Cochran. His successful career as the clubhouse and equipment manager for the Boston Red Sox opened an exciting connection for Marcy to the world of professional baseball. Marcy made the family sacrifices so that Joe could excel at his job which took him to baseball parks throughout North America.

Marcy truly enjoyed being a part of the inner Red Sox family and often attended games and traveled with Joe to other cities. She was present when the Red Sox won world championships, the first of which ended an 86-year drought for the team in 2004. Marcy met several of the Red Sox coaches, players, and team executives, and like everybody else who met Marcy, they became enamored by the Chelsea lady’s magnetic personality and friendly nature.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, people celebrated Marcy Rosenberg Cochran’s life and the joy that Marcy brought to others.

Gary Groves, a long-time friend and one of Joe’s former classmates at Worcester Academy, told the large gathering that you could always count on Joe and Marcy Cochran to “surprise you in a good way.”

“They were always bringing laughs to table,” said Groves. “If you’re going to hang out with Marcy and Joe, you were going to have fun and you were going to laugh.”

Tim Cochran, Joe’s brother, delivered a beautiful, heartfelt poem about Marcy and spoke graciously of her “loyalty and respect.”

“Marcy was a special person, a step above the rest, and in your hearts always, she’ll be one of the best,” said Tim.

John Cowan, who along with his partner, Nick, was a neighbor to Joe and Marcy Cochran on Admiral’s Hill, said although he and Marcy came from different backgrounds, they came to develop a close relationship steeped in warmth and pleasant interactions.

John said “it was a treat” to drive into Fenway Park with Marcy for Red Sox games. He also recalled the many fun times they enjoyed together while dining, and how Marcy had her favorite restaurants such as Donna’s, Jeveli’s, and the Capital Grille.

John said he visited Marcy as she bravely battled her illness, and he shared a message with her about their great relationship, “I love you, Marcy,” John recalled saying to her, and Marcy’s reply was, “I love you, Johnny.”

Dr. William Eaves, now a brilliant dentist, knew Marcy as a neighbor when they were growing up on Chester Avenue before the Rosenberg family – Marcy, her brother Barry, her sister, Shelly, and their parents, Eddie and Judy – would move to Watts Street.

Eaves eloquently brought a unique Chelsea perspective to the celebration of Marcy’s life. “Marcy was born 13 months after me. I lived two doors down.”

Eaves recalled how his sister, Donna, the oldest of four children, “babysat us, but babysitting Marcy and Barry, was her first paying gig.”

Eaves continued, “In growing up in Chelsea, you had a lot of flair and authenticity of culture, the Jewish culture to be specific.” In that perspective, Eaves recalled his first trip to Murray’s and Eddy Delicatessen, a Broadway restaurant that was operated by Marcy’s family, her father, Eddie Rosenberg, and her uncles, Murray Rosenberg and Sam Rosenberg.

Eaves also reflected on another connection to Marcy, as the other half to his wife Christine Bond Eaves’ friendship with Marcy. When Marcy gallantly fought against her illness, Christine was one of the people who provided much emotional and loving support to Marcy.

Eaves said that his wife spent a good part of her life with Marcy “because of Joe’s schedule out of town, or late nights.”

“They basically couldn’t get away from keeping Chris as that third wheel,” said Eaves. “And when I came into Chris’ life, I was never the fourth wheel.”

Dr. Eaves recalled how he and his wife would take trips to Aruba with Joe and Marcy. “We would go to dinner and at one establishment, Joe and Marcy had befriended the owner, such that my first night in there, when they found out I was from Boston, the radio goes on and “Sweet Caroline” starts playing.

“So that nature of friendship and loyalty is true to form,” said Eaves, who concluded his remarks with a toast to celebrate the life of Marcy Rosenberg Cochran.

Barry Rosenberg told the gathering how much he admired his sister and what a great person she was. “I’m known as Marcy’s brother, and it’s an honor to this day that I love,” said Barry. “Marcy was a family person, family always came first, and I can’t say enough about my sister. I love you, Marcy.”

Marcy Rosenberg Cochrane died last November at the age of 61. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of her friends.