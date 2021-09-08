Virtual Taste of Chelsea Set for Sept. 13

Special to the Record

Since COVID-19 continues to be an issue, The Taste of Chelsea will be virtual again this year as we continue taking a cautious approach in light of the health impacts our community has experienced and as we wait to see what the potential is for any additional pandemic concerns in the fall. We’re inviting everyone to join us for the 18th annual Taste of Chelsea on Monday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for a virtual event. Co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the highly visible and popular Taste of Chelsea has traditionally brought together corporate and local sponsors, area food and beverage vendors, volunteers, survivors and more than 500 ticket holders each year. In that spirit, the 2021 virtual Taste of Chelsea aims to capture that same spirit of community connection.

The pandemic’s impact was severe on our communities, especially on survivors’ isolation, stress, financial instability and even fewer options for safety. Over the last year, HarborCOV has provided financial assistance for a range of pandemic-related costs like hotels, housing, food, medication and technology for hundreds of families to keep them as safe, healthy and connected as possible. Our local restaurants, which have so generously donated their food, staff time and operational costs to the Taste of Chelsea over the last 18 years, are also still working hard for their own survival and recovery from the pandemic.

We encourage everyone to order takeout or delivery from a list of participating restaurants, virtually share a meal together, make dessert with HarborCOV’s-own Charles, hear local survivor stories and learn about the impact of the pandemic on our communities.

Order food (check out www.harborcov.org for any updates) from: Anna’s Café, Charlestown; Antonia’s at the Beach, Revere; The Brown Jug, Chelsea; Buccieri’s Pizzeria, Chelsea; Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge, Chelsea; Curly’s Restaurant, Chelsea; DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Chelsea; Dunkin’ Donuts, Everett Ave., Chelsea; El Potro Mexican Bar and Grill, Chelsea; Hilton Garden Inn, East Boston/Logan Airport; Holiday Inn, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Homewood Suites by Hilton, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Los Agaves, Chelsea; Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus; Peach’s & Cream, Chelsea; Piantedosi Baking Company, Malden; Pollo Campero, East Boston; Residence Inn by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; S&L, Chelsea; Spinelli’s Pasta and Pastry Shop, East Boston; and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Eastern Salt remains this year’s top-level Host sponsor, joined by Executive Chef sponsors and Massport, Sous Chef sponsors Gulf Oil, Olivia’s Organics and Wheelabrator, Saugus, Maitre d’ sponsors Chelsea Bank, a division of East Cambridge Savings Bank, Exelon Generation; and Kayem Foods, and Connoisseur sponsors Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, The Mackin Group; Metro Credit Union; Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC; Rotary Club of Chelsea; Smith, Sullivan & Brown PC; and Eversource.

Instead of traditional ticket sales, Zoom-link tickets are available for any size donation (no amount too small). Visit www.harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea to donate for the event link. As with every year, all proceeds directly benefit HarborCOV (Communities Overcoming Violence), the local nonprofit that works with victims and survivors while striving to engage the broader community to become part of the solution to end domestic violence.

For more information, contact Kourou Pich, HarborCOV Executive Director, [email protected]