Wellington Circle Study Public Meeting

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is holding the third working group public meeting for the Wellington Circle Study from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31. It will be a virtual meeting to review feedback collected at the Public Information Meeting held on June 24, review the alternative development process and initial insights, and discuss next steps. The meeting will be recorded.

The Wellington Circle Study develops and analyzes alternatives that could improve connectivity and mobility throughout the Wellington Circle area in Medford. The study will examine vehicular, transit, bicycle, pedestrian and land use and will consider cost, and resulting economic, social and cultural impacts. More information is available on the project website: www.mass.gov/wellington-circle-study