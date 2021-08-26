Chelsea Cannoli Factory to Pay $105,000 for Wage and Earned Sick Time Violations

A Chelsea cannoli factory will pay $105,000 in restitution and penalties for violations relating to wage theft, earned sick time, and retaliation against employees, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Aug. 19.

Golden Cannoli Shells Co., Inc., President Valerie Bono, and Treasurer Edwin Bresciani, have agreed to pay four citations issued by the AG’s Office for failing to pay employees for all hours worked, not providing proper notice of earned sick time, failing to produce true and accurate payroll records, and retaliating against certain employees for asserting their rights.

“My fair labor team works hard to make sure our state’s strong wage and hours are enforced, and that employees are aware of the rights they have under the law,” said AG Healey. “With this settlement, workers who were harmed by this company’s illegal practices will be paid the wages they earned.”

The AG’s Fair Labor Division began investigating Golden Cannoli after a referral from Greater Boston Legal Services (GBLS).

“We applaud the Fair Labor Division for taking strong action to hold this employer accountable for violating the Wage Act and Earned Sick Time Law,” said Joseph Michalakes, Staff Attorney at GBLS. “Robust and active enforcement of these laws through public agencies, as well as private litigation, is critical to their effectiveness.”

“When workers’ rights are protected, they’re able to earn a living and help contribute to the community at large,” said Gladys Vega, Executive Director of La Colaborativa. “We thank the AG’s Office for their work to get these employees their wages and protect their right to earned sick time. We stand with the workers who came forward to demand the wages and rights they’re entitled to and will continue to support those efforts.”

Golden Cannoli is a baked goods manufacturing, wholesale, and retail company with a principal place of business at 99 Crescent Avenue in Chelsea.

The AG’s investigation determined that from January 2018 through December 2020, the company failed to pay workers for all hours worked; failed to provide notice of a compliant earned sick time policy; retaliated against workers who tried to exercise their rights by firing them; and failed to furnish true and accurate timekeeping and payroll records to the Attorney General.

As part of the settlement, Golden Cannoli has agreed to abide by all applicable wage and hour laws, and to submit copies of its timekeeping, payroll, and earned sick time records to the AG’s Office for one year.

Any workers who worked for Golden Cannoli for more than 90 days between January 2018 and December 2020 are encouraged to send a text message to Investigator Huong Phan with the AG’s Fair Labor Division at 617-963-2308 or an email with their name and contact information to [email protected] Please reference “Golden Cannoli Settlement” in the text or email.

Other workers who believe their rights have been violated in their workplace are encouraged to file a complaint atwww.mass.gov/ago/wagetheft. For information about the state’s wage and hour laws, workers may call the Office’s Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465 or go to the Attorney General’s Workplace Rights website www.mass.gov/fairlabor for materials in multiple languages. This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Drew Cahill and Investigator Huong Phan, both of the AG’s Fair Labor Division