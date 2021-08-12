Boston Children’s Chorus, Chelsea Schools hold ‘We Sing: Chelsea’ performance

Special to the Record

The Boston Children’s Chorus (BCC) and the Chelsea Public Schools hosted a performance of “We Sing: Chelsea” Saturday in the courtyard at the Morris Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School.

The community event was a partnership between the Boston Children’s Chorus and the Chelsea Public Schools.

The BCC members danced and performed joyous, uplifting, and upbeat songs that celebrate life.

Krystal Morin, BCC conductor, said her group was excited to be in Chelsea for their performance. “We are so excited to be with Chelsea Public Schools as a partner to bring our community singing initiative to the community members of Chelsea,” said Morin.

Dr. Aaron Jennings, equity, inclusion, and excellence officer for the Chelsea Public Schools, was on hand in a supervisory capacity for the event. Dr. Jennings, began in the School Department’s newly established position in October, 2020.

“I feel completely blessed to be serving this wonderful community,” said Jennings.

Dr. Almi Abeyta, superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools, attended the program. “I’m just so excited to have this partnership with the Boston Children’s Chorus,” said Abeyta. “There’s nothing like music to lift the soul, and we’re just excited about today’s performance.”