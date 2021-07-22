Jiménez to Run for Re-Election To At-Large School Committee

Roberto Jiménez-Rivera announces he will seek re-election for School Committee Member, At-Large. The following is his statement:

Serving as your School Committee member is one of the biggest privileges of my life, particularly during this pandemic. I have fought to get the funding our children deserve, to keep our students safe from COVID, and to create the best learning experience possible in these extraordinary circumstances. As we shift to life after COVID, I want to double down on my commitment to Chelsea, and that is why I’m excited to share that I am officially on the ballot for November’s election!

Chelsea Schools made sure our kids were fed all pandemic-long through our school lunch program. We gave students access to their educators and supports through virtual learning, and created the safest environment possible when we returned students to school buildings. After all, we want our kids to learn, but we also want them to be safe and healthy.

But, all of this would have been much easier if Chelsea Schools had been properly funded the last few decades. Last year, I organized School Committee members across Massachusetts to push the State House to properly fund our schools. I drafted two letters that were signed by over 100 state education leaders, which helped us get millions of new state dollars that our students desperately need, in addition to the federal resources our schools received. The state still owes our kids millions more, and I will continue working with our State House allies to make sure we get it.

Fighting for our schools is also a bit more personal for me now. A year ago, my wife Sarah gave birth to baby Robi. He’s gotten to know a few Chelsea faces already and can’t wait to meet everyone else! I will keep fighting for your children as hard as I will now fight for my own. Robi and every other Chelsea child deserve the highest-quality education.

I look forward to speaking with you soon. Please don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected] if you need help, have questions, or want to help my campaign. Thank you!