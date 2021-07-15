1-Year-Old Boy Hit and Killed Tragically on Bellingham Street

A small boy was struck and killed accidentally in front of 74 Bellingham St. on Saturday, July 10, by a livery driver who was pulling out of the driveway with a passenger. The Massachusetts State Police and Chelsea Police are investigating the death, which happened just before noon. The toddler, a Chelsea resident, was struck in front of 74 Bellingham St. by a livery vehicle that had just picked up a passenger.

The boy, whose mother was present when he was struck, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Both the boy and his mother were on foot at the time of the crash. The driver of the livery, a Toyota C-HR, remained on scene. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was transported to Whidden Memorial Hospital after complaining of chest pain. She was interviewed there later by a Trooper from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and a Chelsea Officer.

The Toyota was processed by Troopers from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. The investigation is ongoing to determine if criminal charges are warranted. Neighbor Natasha Claudio started a GoFundMe page to help the parents, Cesar and Maria, who have only recently come to Chelsea from Guatemala. Claudio said the family and her parents were very close, and her parents had become the boy’s godparents. Maria and the boy were on the way to their home to present a gift to Natasha’s parents for the boy’s upcoming baptism, which was to be on July 18.

“Words can’t begin to describe what occurred and how the family is holding up,” she wrote. “They are in complete loss. I have decided to take this into my own hands and create a GoFundMe for the family as they will need all the help and support to cover funeral cost…They only have a handful of family members in the area so they will really need all the help they can get and any help is very much appreciated.” Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Chelsea. The GoFundMe site is https://gofund.me/ac0c41b4.