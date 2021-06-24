Encore Boston Harbor Announces Outdoor Activations

Just in time for summer’s official kickoff, Encore Boston Harbor announces new and returning outdoor summer activations. All located on the property’s lush South Lawn, guests will enjoy brunch, live music and beer gardens.

HARBORSIDE LIVE MUSIC SERIES: Thursdays starting June 24 – Live music is back at Encore Boston Harbor. Every Thursday this summer, enjoy local musicians including reggae, pop and rock guitarists and more. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. This event is free with reservation. The lineup and RSVP links are as follows:

•June 24 – Conscious Reggae Band – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harborside-live-music-series-featuring-conscious-reggae-band-tickets-159676018269

•July 1 – Adam Hanna Duo – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harborside-live-music-series-featuring-adam-hanna-duo-tickets-159680311109

•July 8 – Ricky Duran – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harborside-live-music-series-featuring-ricky-duran-tickets-159681721327

WEEKEND BEER GARDENS: Thursday through Sunday starting June 24 – Encore Boston Harbor and Night Shift Brewing expand their partnership every Thursday through Sunday with an outdoor beer garden. Small bites and Night Shift favorites will be available along with lawn games. The beer garden is open Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Entry is free, and guests must be 21+.

GARDEN CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH: July 11, 18 and 25 – Patrons will relish all-you-can-eat buffet stations, a la carte menu items, mimosa and margarita flights and other beverages. Local DJs will spin and lawn games are available. Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and starts at $55 per person. To reserve your spot, please visit: https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/experiences/garden-champagne-brunch. DJ lineup includes:

•July 11 – DJ Rich DiMare

•July 18 – DJ Obie

•July 25 – DJ Danny DiMare