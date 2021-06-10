CPS Welcomes New Assistant Superintendent Michael Lovato

Michael Lovato was unanimously approved by the Chelsea School Committee on Thursday, June 3, as Chelsea Public Schools’ next Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning effective July 1.

Lovato, currently the Special Education Director in Lowell Public Schools, will take over the position from Sarah Kent, who is leaving Chelsea Public Schools at the end of June 2021.

“I am excited to have Mr. Lovato join our team. He has a proven track record of improving teaching and learning, and specializes in meetings the needs of special education students. He is a highly-respected educator with a great deal of academic leadership experience and a demonstrated commitment to student-centered teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Abeyta.

Lovato will be charged with ensuring that instruction is rigorous for every child, every day and in every classroom.

“I am excited and honored to be part of such a strong leadership team and the community of Chelsea. I Look forward to learning from the community and sharing my experiences and knowledge to support our students,” said Lovato.

This position will report directly to Superintendent Abeyta and is a Cabinet position. Chelsea Public Schools prioritizes an inclusive working environment and values the diverse backgrounds and characteristics of all people. As such, a goal of CPS is to diversify District staff – – a diverse staff will better reflect the District’s diverse student population.

Lovato brings over 19 years of educational experience to the Assistant Superintendent role in Chelsea. He grew up in Las Vegas, New Mexico and is a proud product of public schools that prepared him to become a first-generation college graduate. He is currently working as the Director of Special Education for the Lowell Public Schools. During he his tenure he has successfully led the special education department through the pandemic, while increasing graduation rates by 14 percent for students with special education needs, provided support to 28 schools to effectively provide academic and social-emotional support while maintaining all compliance indicators.

Lovato began his professional career as a Behavior Support Teacher with the Santa Fe Public Schools serving students identified as in need of special education support. He was promoted within the district and began his administrative career as a High School Assistant Principal where he led the special education department successfully to achieve overall academic gains, increased graduation rates, reduced discipline and compliance in special education. Lovato has also served as an Associate Superintendent in charge of curriculum and federal programs where he was successful in leading change that resulted in academic gains across the district and improved graduation rates. During this time, he led the district to remove all state corrective actions plans in the areas of special education, title 1, and the bilingual department in less than a year.

Additionally, Lovato’s experience includes serving as the New Mexico State Director of Special Education and the Questa Independent Schools Superintendent. He also served in the Armed Forces where he received an Honorable Discharge after 13 years of service. He believes that every student can succeed and that all staff have a responsibility to provide an adequate education to every student.

Lovato holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology from University of New Mexico and a Master of Arts in Special Education from New Mexico Highlands University and is currently working on his doctorate degree.