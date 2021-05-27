Early Learning Center Updates

•Ms. Jackie’s kindergarten class at the ELC has been learning about what is needed to help plants grow. They planted their very own flowers and will take care of them and watch them grow.

Berkowitz School Updates

•To end the year, first-grade students are participating in the ABC Countdown. Each school day will have a different activity/theme depending on the day’s letter. Last Friday was C for Camping day. Teachers and student showed their creativity.

Hooks School Updates

•First grade students at the Hooks School enjoyed the sunshine with some chalk fun at recess.

District updates

Chelsea Public Schools are just weeks away from celebrating the SENIORS of Chelsea High School and the Chelsea Opportunity Academy walking across the stage at graduation. Lawn signs will be displayed throughout the community to congratulate the seniors. Congrats Class of 2021.