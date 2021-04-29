Chelsea Black Community Assists at Vaccination Clinics

The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) is assisting at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held at the Chelsea Senior Center.

CBC President Joan Cromwell and board member Henry Wilson joined representatives from FEMA, the City of Chelsea, and Cataldo Ambulance at the clinic held last Saturday.

The Chelsea Black Community is assisting the City of Chelsea, FEMA, and Cataldo Ambulance at vaccinations clinic being held the Chelsea Senior Center. Pictured at last Saturday’s clinic are, from left, Chelsea High teacher Miguel Hernando, CBC President Joan Cromwell, COVID-19 health ambassador Kimberly Contreras, CBC board member Henry Wilson, COVID-19 health ambassador Mikey DeJesus, Executive Assistant to the City Manager Lourdes Alvarez, and COVID-19 health ambassador Jakelyn Joya.

“The Chelsea Black Community is here today and we’re immunizing Chelsea High students (ages 16 and up) and staff as well as the community at-large,” said Cromwell, adding that more than 1,000 residents have attended the clinics the past two weekends. “The clinics are going very well and we’re happy to step up for our residents. We have a great relationship with the City, FEMA, and Cataldo Ambulance.”