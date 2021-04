News Briefs

Senior Center Offers COVID Vaccines This Weekend

Weekend FREE COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Chelsea Senior Center (10 Riley Way, behind the Fire Station/Across from City Hall).

•Friday, April 23, from 3-7 p.m. 200 doses of Pfizer available.

•Saturday, April 24, from 11 am to 5 pm. 300 doses of Pfizer available.

•Sunday, April 25, from 11 am to 5 pm. 400 doses of Pfizer available.

Two ways to schedule an appointment:

•Walk-up during clinic hours above.

•Pre Registration at City Hall on Thurs and Fri from 9 am-1 pm. (In-person only.)

The vaccine is safe and free, and available to all people 16+, regardless of your immigration status. When you get the vaccine, you protect yourself and your loved ones.

COVID Testing Site Moves Back to City Hall

Free COVID-19 Testing is back at City Hall. Starting on Wednesday, April 21, a free outdoor testing site opened at City Hall, 500 Broadway. The Indoor site located at Emiliana Fiesta (35 4th. St) is no longer a testing site.

As COVID-19 cases in Chelsea continue to steadily increase, it’s important that individuals get tested often.

The testing schedule includes:

•Monday to Friday, 2-6 p.m.

•Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williams Street Paving Advisory

Starting May 2 and going to May 14, the DPW will be paving Williams Street (from Spruce to Chestnut Street), and Marginal Street (from Pearl to Willow Street). The work will be done at night. All traffic will be re-routed. Please seek an alternate route, and observe the no parking signs to avoid traffic violations.

Grab and Go Craft Kits

Stop by the Chelsea Public Library during pick up hours below to celebrate Earth Day all month with crafts made from recycled materials. The Lady Bug craft kits are available while supplies last.

Pick up times are:

•Monday, Tuesday and Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beacham Street Traffic Advisory

Starting May 3, reconstruction of Beacham and Williams Street will get started (from the City Limit to Mulberry Street.) This project will improve connectivity between businesses and residents of Chelsea and Everett. Please seek an alternate route, as the route will be open to business and freight only.

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.

Chelsea Eats Card Extended

The City wants to announce that the Chelsea Eats program has been extended for another month, so please keep the card. The fifth distribution will occur at the end of March. The City hopes to extend the Program beyond June 30. Stay tuned for further updates. The City wants to thank all city partners for their tireless fundraising efforts. If there are any questions, please call 617-466-4209 or email [email protected]

Property Tax Work-off Program

Applications are available for the Senior Property Tax Work-off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-off Program. The programs have no income eligibility requirements. Any senior 60 years or older, and any veteran, with an ownership interest in real estate is allowed to participate in the Tax Work-Off Program regardless of assets or income. Participants receive a $1,500 reduction on property taxes, working 111.11 hours for the City. Interested persons should contact the HR Department at 617-466-4170 or find applications online by visiting www.chelseama.gov/elder-services/pages/senior-tax-work-program.

Street Sweeping

Street Sweeping begins this month. Please pay close attention to posted street signs detailing the scheduled sweeping days on each street. Failure to comply will result in a parking fine.

We strongly encourage residents to move their cars on street sweeping days to allow for cleaning. It is impossible to keep our streets clean if cars are not moved. Failure to move your car will result in a $25.00 ticket.

Find out when the sweeping occurs on your street on www.chelseama.gov/StreetSweeping

Schedule a Vaccine Appointment

COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Adults 75 and over can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 1 using the statewide website. Find more details on the vaccination eligibility, vaccination locations and information for booking appointments at mass.gov/covidvaccine

Food Delivery Program for COVID-Positive

Did you recently test positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine? If so, you are eligible to receive food delivered right to your home. The City of Chelsea will deliver a box of assorted veggies, fruit and other healthy groceries.

To sign up, Chelsea residents can dial 3-1-1 and request information regarding the City of Chelsea’s Emergency Food program. (And thank you for staying home and taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others!)

Residential Parking Sticker Extended

The residential parking sticker has been extended until February 2022 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. The current sticker expiring on February 28, 2021 will be valid until February 28, 2022.

All other permits/stickers will expire on February 28, 2021.

Food Pantry for Veterans

Contactless delivery and car pickup will be between 10 am and noon at 150 Marginal St. The next event dates are:

•April 7, 2021

•May 5, 2021

Contact Veterans’ Services if you have a question: Francisco Toro

Email: [email protected]

Route 1 Housing Program

In an effort to enhance and preserve the quality of the existing housing supply in the City of Chelsea, the City has premiered the Route 1 Housing Enhancements Program.

The Program provides assistance to homeowners seeking to address sound attenuation, air quality improvements, and exterior repairs. Targeting properties adjacent to Route 1, the Program strives to mitigate the adverse public health effects caused by Route 1, including, but not limited to, noise pollution, degraded air quality, and property damage that occurred during recent state construction.

Learn more about this program and find the application online at www.ChelseaMa.gov/Route-1-Enhancement.

Save a Life, Wear a Mask

If you see businesses or workplaces not complying with safety guidelines, please report it by calling the City of Chelsea 311 (non-emergencies line) at 617-466-4209 or visiting mass.gov/compliance.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC

Chelsea Heritage Mural

The Chelsea Heritage Mural will be an 80-foot painted mural on aluminum panels installed on the Fifth Street side of 472 Broadway in Bellingham Square. It will be designed and painted by David Fichter. The artist is known for a distinctive, realistic style that features the people, architecture, and other details reflective of the mural location. Working with residents of all ages, he’s completed more than 200 permanent murals that have become beloved local landmarks that communicate the story of each neighborhood.

The City asking for your ideas for the content of this mural. Submit your ideas and learn more about the project here:

https://bit.ly/32TjcWA

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.